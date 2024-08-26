Social Beat secures mandate to enhance business outcomes for Cialfo

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
Social Beat will focus on increasing lead inflow through LinkedIn campaigns and improving organic ranking via comprehensive SEO strategies.
Cialfo, an edtech company, has assigned its digital mandate to Social Beat, a digital marketing agency. The agency will focus on increasing lead inflow through LinkedIn campaigns and improving organic ranking via comprehensive SEO strategies.
Social Beat will explore platforms like Meta and Google to boost brand awareness, targeting metrics such as cost per quality lead, keyword rankings, website visits, and keyword search volume.
Suneil Chawla, co-founder of Social Beat, said, “We are thrilled to partner with Cialfo. Our goal is to drive meaningful business outcomes by leveraging our expertise in digital marketing to enhance their lead generation and organic presence. We look forward to a successful and impactful collaboration.”
Pooja Gupta Pasari, senior VP of strategic operations at Cialfo, stated, “Our partnership with Social Beat marks an important step in our growth journey. Their deep understanding of digital marketing and commitment to excellence aligns perfectly with our vision. We are excited to work together to achieve our objectives and expand our reach.”