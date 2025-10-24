SOCIAL's 'Corporate Hell' Halloween party turns office burnout into a nationwide fright night

This Halloween, SOCIAL is turning workplace burnout into the ultimate fright night. The café-bar invites guests to step into Corporate Hell, a darkly funny take on office life where tombstones mark missed targets, skeletons haunt from unpaid overtime, and the only KPI is killing it on the dance floor.

Designed around the exhaustion of modern work culture, Corporate Hell takes what so many people feel, the pressure to always be online, the endless notifications, the burnout disguised as ambition, and turns it into something everyone can laugh about together. It’s a theme that hits close to home for a generation that’s tired of hustle culture but still shows up every day. By flipping corporate chaos into collective catharsis, SOCIAL transforms everyday work stress into shared laughter, loud music, and a well-deserved punch out.

Across 45+ SOCIAL outlets nationwide, the mayhem unfolds through a limited-edition Halloween cocktail menu titled ‘CTRL + ALT + BOO’, exclusive beer bucket offers, and immersive haunted-office décor that transforms familiar workplace horrors into cheeky satire. Each outlet will host an exciting Halloween line-up, featuring top resident and guest DJs across Hyderabad, Mumbai, Delhi NCR, Bengaluru, Pune, Chandigarh, Kolkata, Dehradun, and Lucknow. The event will be exclusively ticketed via District, SOCIAL’s official booking partner for the season.

“Halloween at SOCIAL has always been a celebration of creative chaos; a space where imagination runs wild and the brand’s wit shines through. With Corporate Hell, SOCIAL takes a tongue-in-cheek look at the grind we all live through and turns it into something we can laugh, dance, and scream about together. It’s classic SOCIAL; holding up a mirror to culture, finding humour in the everyday, and turning even burnout into a shared party,” said Divya Aggarwal, Chief Growth Officer, Impresario Entertainment & Hospitality Pvt. Ltd.

COCKTAIL MENU – CTRL + ALT + BOO

This year’s Halloween cocktail menu, CTRL + ALT + BOO, is designed to revive even the most exhausted employees, featuring limited-edition drinks that turn workday nightmares into bar-side bliss.

Micromanaged: White rum, melon syrup, gummies, and candy eyeballs, judging every move you make.

9-to-Deadline: Escape the soul-sucking grind with white rum, lychee, lime, and cranberry juice.

Error 404: Soul Not Found: White rum with passionfruit, lime, and a dark twist of charcoal.

Last Intern Standing: A saving grace in a glass - white rum shaken with pumpkin spice, lime, and foam.

BEER OFFER

To keep spirits high, guests can enjoy exclusive Halloween offers with a special offer on beer buckets of 3, 6 and 9.

THE DÉCOR

Every SOCIAL outlet will feature setups that transform familiar office spaces into darkly comic nightmares. Expect:

Tombstones with relatable office horror thoughts embossed.

Bloody buntings that turn everyday corporate frustrations into cheeky one-liners.

‘Missing’ posters of fictional employees who mysteriously disappeared mid-shift.

Bingo Cards that make you relive your work horror stories.

Name tags from Hell that let guests wear their workplace alter-egos with pride.

From cubicle graveyards to infernal conference rooms, the décor blends satire with spook, creating a perfect escape for the modern-day workforce.



The Halloween celebrations will span 45+ SOCIAL outlets nationwide, featuring both resident and guest DJs across cities. Highlights include 3Spear & DJ Prix in Hyderabad.