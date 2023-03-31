Somany Ceramics becomes the Official Partner of Lucknow Super Giants

The Lucknow Super Giants team also expressed their delight as they look forward to associate with the global leader in ceramic tiles. Expressing their happiness, Colonel Vinod Bisht, CEO, RPSG Sports said, "We are delighted to have Somany Ceramics as our official partner for the 2023 edition of the Indian Premier League. The brand's commitment to quality and innovation resonates with our team's values, our style of sport and play — plus the millions of fans who look up to us for inspiration. We look forward to working together with SOMANY to create engaging experiences for our fans through personalized campaigns.”