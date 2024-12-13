Sony Sports Network signs 3-year deal to telecast Hockey India League

Sony Sports Network (SSN) has announced its telecast plan for the Hockey India League (HIL) 2024-25 season. The matches will be broadcast live on Sony Sports Ten 1 (English), Sony Sports Ten 3 (Hindi), and Sony Sports Ten 4 (Tamil and Telugu) channels, available in both Standard Definition (SD) and High Definition (HD).

The HIL 2024-25 will begin on December 28, 2024. Sony Sports Network’s multi-channel, multi-language broadcast will make the HIL accessible to a wide audience.

The tournament, which will take place in Rourkela and Ranchi,features Indian and international hockey players across both the men’s and women’s leagues.Sony Sports Ten 4 will broadcast in Tamil and Telugu, expanding the league's reach to southern India.

Rajesh Kaul, chief revenue officer - distribution and international business and head - Sports Business, Sony Pictures Networks India, said, “Hockey has gained significant popularity in India with the Indian team’s success in consecutive Olympics contributed to the resurgence. At Sony Sports Network, we have always been committed to serving sports fans with a diverse sports portfolio for Indian fans. The inclusion of one of the world’s premier franchise-based hockey leagues in our offerings will undoubtedly bring fans closer to the game. We are excited about this three season partnership and see it as a key step toward establishing ourselves as the ‘Home of Hockey,’ just as we have done with other major sports in our portfolio.”

Hockey India League (HIL) Governing committee chairperson Dr Dilip Tirkey: “We are thrilled to partner with Sony Sports Network for the telecast of HIL 2024-25. Their expansive coverage across multiple channels and languages will ensure that fans from all corners of the country can enjoy the league. This season is poised to be bigger, better, bolder, and we are confident that Sony’s unmatched telecast capabilities will help take the excitement of Indian hockey to new heights.”

Hockey India League (HIL) governing committee member Bhola Nath Singh, commented, “Our focus has always been on promoting hockey to a wider audience, and this partnership with Sony Sports Network allows us to do just that. With their multilingual telecast plan, we are making the sport accessible to a larger audience, bringing them closer to the game. We believe this season will set a new benchmark in terms of viewership and fan engagement.”