Sony YAY! and ONLY team up for collection inspired by Naruto

It offers a diverse range spread across 51 stores pan India with over seven stock keeping units.
Sony YAY!, a kids' entertainment channel, announced a special collaboration with online fashion shopping platform, ONLY, to offer a unique blend of entertainment and fashion. This partnership unveils a new clothing line that not only honours the brilliance of Naruto but also allows fans to express their passion for anime in style.
The collection offers a diverse range spread across 51 stores pan India, with over seven stock keeping units. From easy solid t-shirts and colourful shirts to printed mesh tops, the collection caters to varied tastes. It is designed for teens as it captures the essence of the Naruto world, and brings its characters to life.
Sujoy Roy Bardhan, marketing, communications and OAP head, Sony YAY! said, “Sony YAY! recognises the growing fanbase of anime in India and has been in the forefront for building a deeper connection with fans and their favourite characters. To further extenuate this experience, we are excited to collaborate with ONLY with an introduction of a special clothing line. This collection not only celebrates the passion for anime but also offers enthusiasts a unique and stylish way to express their love for this genre."