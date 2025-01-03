Soorma Hockey Club announces partners for Hero Hockey India League 2024-25

Soorma Hockey Club, owned by JSW Sports, has announced its partners for the 2024-25 Hero Hockey India League season. The team will be supported by BMC Air Filter, Titan Eye Plus, JSW Paints, and Shiv Naresh for both Men’s and Women’s teams.

BMC Air Filter will join as an associate partner. Titan Eye Plus, a subsidiary of Titan Company, has come onboard as the official eyewear partner. Part of the JSW Group, JSW Paints is the official paint partner and Shiv Naresh, an Indian sportswear, will be the official kitting partner.

Karan Yadav, chief commercial officer of JSW Sports, expressed his enthusiasm about the partnerships saying, “We are thrilled to welcome BMC Air Filter, Titan Eye Plus, JSW Paints, and Shiv Naresh to the Soorma Hockey Club family. Their support is a testament to the growing popularity and impact of hockey in India. These partnerships not only strengthen our team’s preparations but also underscore our shared vision to inspire the next generation of players and fans. Together, we look forward to an exciting season ahead and aim to make a lasting mark in the Hero Hockey India League.”