Sourav Ganguly joins Tiigers of Kolkata as co-owner & brand ambassador

Tiigers of Kolkata has announced the appointment of former India captain Sourav Ganguly as co-owner and brand ambassador ahead of the Indian Street Premier League (ISPL) 2026 season. The franchise is owned by Aksha Kamboj, executive chairperson of Aspect Global Ventures, with the announcement made through Aspect Sports, the group’s sports division.

Tiigers of Kolkata has had Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan as co-owners since the league’s inception. The franchise competes in the ISPL, a tennis-ball T10 league positioned around structured street cricket. The league also counts Sachin Tendulkar as an investor, brand ambassador and core committee member.

Ganguly’s association adds to the league’s leadership mix, bringing experience from both his playing career and administrative roles. The ISPL has positioned itself as a platform aimed at identifying grassroots talent and offering a pathway from informal cricket to organised competition.

Aspect Sports has overseen the development of the Tiigers of Kolkata franchise, with a focus on player development and long-term team building under Kamboj’s leadership.

Commenting on the development, Aksha Kamboj, executive chairperson, Aspect Global Ventures and vice president, India Bullion and Jewellers Association (IBJA), said: “We are honoured to have Sourav Ganguly join the Tiigers family. His legacy in Indian cricket, leadership ethos, and deep understanding of the game make him an invaluable partner as we continue to champion talent from every corner of the country.



This partnership also reinforces our commitment to growing the game across eastern India, ensuring that every athlete with a bat and a dream has access to the opportunity to represent the Tiigers. Our vision with Tiigers of Kolkata and the ISPL has always been to inspire ambition, promote unity, and open doors for gifted players who might otherwise go unnoticed. Together, we aim to elevate street cricket into mainstream opportunity.”

The franchise said Ganguly’s involvement is expected to support its focus on talent development, fan engagement and the wider growth of cricket through the ISPL format.