Sparsh CCTV teams up with Sonu Sood’s upcoming movie 'Fateh'

Sparsh CCTV, an electronic surveillance brand, has partnered with Fateh movie starring Sonu Sood. The film, set to release on January 10, 2025, centres around combating cybercrime, aligning seamlessly with Sparsh CCTV’s mission to offer innovative surveillance solutions that ensure the security of captured data.

Sparsh CCTV specialises in cyber-secure surveillance systems, designed to protect against unauthorised access to data collected by its cameras. This partnership aims to raise awareness of how secure surveillance solutions can play a pivotal role in addressing modern threats while safeguarding businesses, homes, and communities.

Sonu Sood, Sparsh CCTV’s brand ambassador and a leading voice in social causes, represents the brand’s core values of trust, reliability, and innovation. His role in Fateh amplifies Sparsh’s commitment to empowering individuals and organizations with secure surveillance solutions that blend advanced technology with ease of use.

The association with Fateh brings Sparsh’s expertise in cyber-secure surveillance to the forefront, with its cameras showcased in key scenes of the film. These integrations highlight their technical prowess and also demonstrate their importance in fostering a culture of safety and vigilance.

Sanjeev Sehgal, founder and CEO of Sparsh CCTV, stated: “At Sparsh, we believe in taking bold steps to protect what matters most. That’s why partnering with Fateh is more than just a collaboration—it’s a shared mission to inspire courage and action. Our advanced surveillance solutions that are proudly made in India ensure that communities, businesses, and individuals have the tools to stay secured and protected. This partnership is a significant step toward raising awareness about secure surveillance and its role in a safer India.”

Sonu Sood, the film’s lead actor and Sparsh CCTV’s brand ambassador, shared, “As Sparsh CCTV’s brand ambassador and the lead in Fateh, I’m honored to champion the cause of cybersecurity. Sparsh’s innovative solutions are fortifying India’s defenses, and I’m proud to contribute to this impactful mission.

With this partnership, the brand aims to spark a dialogue about the role of secure surveillance in mitigating threats and building a safer future.