Spinny launches 'Lady Luck' initiative, offering discounts to celebrate International Women's Day

It recognises the achievements of women and their dedication to making a difference through its partnership with PV Sindhu.
In its bid to acknowledge the superiority of women, Spinny, an online platform for buying and selling used cars, has announced the launch of its month-long campaign 'It’s a Woman’s World' on the occasion of International Women’s Day.
As part of the initiative, Spinny calls it ‘Lady Luck’ offering exclusive discounts of up to Rs. 25,000 on car purchases made by women from March 5 to March 10, 2024. This limited-time offer is a token of appreciation for women who love cars, a take that nudges many Indians to think of a woman as a car owner in the family.
In addition to the exclusive discounts, Spinny extends benefits to its women customers from previous years. To express its gratitude for their continued support. Additionally, Spinny is sticking to the International Women’s Day theme for the month by adding a touch of personalisation and catering to individual tastes.
Spinny celebrates its association with PV Sindhu, olympian, badminton player and a role model for Young India. This initiative not only celebrates women's achievements but also acknowledges their contribution and commitment to making a difference.
Niraj Singh, CEO and founder, Spinny, said, “We believe ‘It’s a woman’s world and we are celebrating this with a special discount for women buyers. Over the last years, we’ve had an average of over 32% of women car buyers, and it’b be our consistent effort to keep growing this number."
With this new campaign, Spinny aims to reinforce its commitment to providing car enthusiasts, especially women, with a trusted and emotionally connected platform for a simple and delightful car buying and selling experience.