Spitze by Everyday partners with RCB as official modular kitchen accessories partner

Spitze by Everyday, a modular kitchen accessories brand has signed a new partnership with IPL team Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB).

Spitze by Everyday is the official modular kitchen accessories partner for the 2025 IPL season with RCB, aiming to expand its reach and market presence.

Speaking on the occasion, Nirmal Paresh Lunagaria, director, sales and marketing and CFO of Spitze by Everyday said, “We are excited to announce a new partnership with Royal Challengers Bengaluru for the upcoming IPL season 2025.”

Speaking on the partnership, Rajesh Menon, chief operating officer, RCB, said, “We are thrilled to collaborate with Spitze by Everyday and offer our fans an enhanced experience through top-tier kitchen solutions.”