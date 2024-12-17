SportCell secures kit sponsorship deal for Saudi Cricket Association

SportCell, a sports marketing firm, has brokered a key kit sponsorship deal between the Saudi Cricket Association (SACF) and cricket equipment maker SG. This partnership emphasises SportCell's role in promoting cricket's global growth. Paras Anand, CEO of SG, stated that the collaboration aims to provide top-quality equipment to Saudi players and teams, laying the groundwork for the long-term development of cricket in the region.
"Our partnership with the Saudi Cricket Board underscores SG’s dedication to nurturing cricket across borders. Providing state-of-the-art equipment to support players and teams in Saudi Arabia is not just about gear; it's about building a foundation for long-term success and fostering a culture of cricket in the region. We look forward to seeing the impact of this collaboration in the years to come." says Paras Anand, CEO, SG.
"Sportcell’s partnership with the Saudi Arabian Cricket Federation (SACF) is set to transform cricket in the Kingdom. By leveraging Sportcell’s expertise and SACF’s vision, this collaboration aims to strengthen grassroots development and build a thriving cricket ecosystem, paving the way for a brighter future on the global stage. Tarig Sagga, CEO at SACF.
"This partnership is not just about providing equipment; it’s about empowering Saudi cricketers to achieve excellence on the Global Cricket Stage. We're proud to support SACF as they strive for success in the ICC qualifiers and Gulf Cup." says Jitendra Singh, COO at SportCell.
This strategic alliance ensures that the Saudi national cricket team will be equipped with high-quality gear as they compete in the ongoing ICC qualifiers in Qatar and the upcoming Gulf Cup in Dubai this December.