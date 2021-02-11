Spotify adds playlist to the Cadbury Dairy Milk Silk chocolate bars

Scanning the code on the outer cover of a bar of Dairy Milk Silk takes the user to a curated Valentine's day playlist on Spotify.
Love is certainly in the air, and brands are doing everything in their power to remind us of it. Mondelez and Spotify have teamed up to create a playlist centric Valentine's Day themed innovation. When a person buys a bar of Cadbury Dairy Milk Silk, the paper covering on the chocolate bar bears a code for a Spotify playlist.
To access the playlist, the user has to open their Spotify app, scan the code using the search feature and they will be taken to a specially curated Valentine's Day playlist. The playlist features songs like 'Photograph' by Ed Sheeran and 'Can't help falling in love with you' by Elvis Presley.
We first spotted the innovation on Linkedin, when Spotify's head of sales - Arjun Kolady had posted about it. The collaboration is an offline-online one where a customer who is holding a bar of the chocolate in real time is prompted to go on to the Spotify app on his/her phone.
This fits in perfectly with the positioning Mondelez has been using for Dairy Milk Silk in the past year, asking people - 'how far will you go for love'? In October 2020, Spotify and Cadbury teamed up to help users share messages with their partners through music.
The custom made microsite, powered by Spotify API - https://cadburysilk.withspotify.com/ - let users choose from a range of affectionate messages to create a playlist and share with the one they love. That’s not all - based on the message, the playlist featured tracks with the first letter of each word to form the message!
Cadbury Silk also released an ad that asked the same question. The young boy in the ad is showing us his chivalrous side as he holds an umbrella over the girl's head... The classic song 'Kiss me' is playing in the background.