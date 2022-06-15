Spotify announces fourth volume of Culture Next, its annual global culture and trends report

● As creators, their approach to music and podcasts is forging entirely new aesthetics, genres, and fandoms, and as listeners, their tastes and habits are fluid and say a lot about who they are.

● Conversations happening between artists and fans via social media and social audio are adding even more access and intimacy to the creator-fan relationship.

● Zs audio immersions even veer into fantasy with nearly 90% of them in India having listened to music from a movie or show they like in order to feel like they’re a character in the story.

● More than 50% of Zs in India said they’ve joined a digital community, such as a subreddit or Discord, as fans of a particular creator.