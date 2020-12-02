Spotify announces Wrapped 2020 - a look back on the year's music trends

The music streaming platform has also launched digital creatives to supplement the year end campaign.
As Spotify sat at the virtual drawing board to kick off planning for Wrapped, its annual end-of-year campaign, they had to approach this campaign differently.
This year, globally, Wrapped is all about telling a story of gratitude and resilience. The intent is to recognise so many of the people - artists, podcast creators, passionate listeners, and everyday playlist creators who kept people entertained, grounded, and informed through it all.
Back home in India, these stories are being told in a way that would most resonate with the local consumers. Based on the millions of conversations on social media around ‘appreciation’ and ‘compassion’, the campaign here will highlight how India ended 2020, on a good note.
Through 3 digital films, Spotify shows fans showing gratitude for, and thanking their favourite artists of the year for the music that helped them navigate 2020. The first film is live and can be viewed below.
Furthermore, the campaign, in classic Wrapped fashion, also features OOH creatives across Mumbai and Delhi that leverage data-backed insights and trends to highlight India’s quirky audio streaming habits this year.
Finally, ‘#2020Wrapped, on a good note’ also comprises digital creatives that tap into India’s unique moods and moments of the year. After all India, it’s time to wrap up 2020 on a good note.
Access the full list of audio trends in India for 2020, below.