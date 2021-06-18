Spotify launches live "social audio app" Greenroom; takes on Clubhouse and Twitter Spaces

You don’t need a Spotify account to use this app; sign up for free.
Audio streaming giant Spotify has forayed into the live audio segment with ‘Greenroom’ and will take on the likes of Clubhouse and Twitter Spaces.
“Greenroom is a new social audio app from Spotify that lets you host and participate in live discussions. Through virtual rooms, you can listen and talk about the things you love with artists and fans with similar interests,” says Spotify in its FAQs on the new app.
This new social audio app is a rebranded version of Locker Room, a sports-focused audio app that Spotify acquired in March this year.
You can download the Greenroom app from the Apple app store and the Google Play Store. No, you don’t need a Spotify account to use the social audio app, you can sign up for free.