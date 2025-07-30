Spotify reports strong Q2 2025 with 12% subscriber growth

Spotify has reported strong second-quarter results for 2025, driven by significant growth in both paid subscribers and monthly active users (MAUs).
The streaming giant’s paid subscriber base rose 12% year-on-year to reach 276 million, while MAUs grew 11% to 696 million - marking its second-highest Q2 for user additions.
Revenue for the quarter rose 10% year-on-year to €4.2 billion, while gross margin improved by 227 basis points to 31.5%. Operating income stood at €406 million, continuing the company’s recent focus on improved profitability.
Spotify noted that subscriber additions in the first half of 2025 were up more than 30% compared to the same period last year, signaling sustained momentum across markets.