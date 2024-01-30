Sprite goes label-less in pursuit of sustainability

Javier Meza, VP marketing, Coca‑Cola Europe reflected: “The trial we are announcing today is a milestone for the industry. It’s the first time these two technologies have been used in a pilot globally, where a Coca‑Cola product will appear in a label-less, single-unit bottle sold in-store. Although the design change may sound simple, this is a big shift from a marketing perspective. This trial could contribute to longer-term changes to the way brands communicate with their consumers.”