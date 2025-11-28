Sprite partners with Lucknow Super Giants for a three-year IPL association

Sprite has announced a three-year partnership with Lucknow Super Giants, naming the lemon-lime beverage the franchise’s official beverage partner for the upcoming IPL seasons.

Advertisment

The association marks a significant move for the brand in Uttar Pradesh - one of its priority markets - where Sprite has built strong consumer affinity with support from regional bottling partners SLMG Beverages and Moon Beverages.

By aligning with one of the IPL’s prominent teams, Sprite aims to strengthen its visibility among Gen Z and cricket-first audiences. The brand’s long-running ‘Thand Rakh’ positioning has often leveraged high-pressure cricket moments, and the new partnership extends its presence across one of India’s most-watched sporting platforms.

According to the company, the collaboration further reinforces Sprite’s cultural presence while expanding its reach during the tournament’s peak engagement period.

Sumeli Chatterjee, category head, Sparkling Flavours India & Southwest Asia at The Coca-cola Company said, “We are thrilled to partner with Lucknow Super Giants to celebrate the unstoppable cricket passion that always electrifies our audience. This strategic association brings in Sprite’s chilled and refreshing Thand Rakh proposition to the high-impact IPL platform, creating unique experiences. Our partnership with the Lucknow Super Giants also underlines Sprite’s long-term focus on Uttar Pradesh, a priority growth market where we continue to invest in sustainability and year-round consumer engagement initiatives.”

Vinay Chopra, CEO, Lucknow Super Giants said, “At LSG, we partner with brands that share our drive to push boundaries and elevate the game for our fans. Sprite fits right in because this team is built on the same spirit, that is, staying cool under pressure. With this association, we are gearing up for a season packed with moments that inspire, add to the excitement in the stands, and stay with fans long after the final ball is bowled.”

The partnership also reflects Coca-Cola’s long-standing commitment to Uttar Pradesh through its bottling network SLMG Beverages and Moon Beverages, which contributes significantly to local employment, manufacturing, logistics, and cold-chain infrastructure.

Paritosh Ladhani, joint managing director, SLMG Beverages said, “At SLMG Beverages, our focus has always been on strengthening product availability and bringing great beverages to consumers across Uttar Pradesh. With a state as large and varied as UP, partnerships like this help us understand how engagement builds and consumer trends evolve. Sprite’s association with the Lucknow Super Giants reflects that scale and connection.”

Anant Agrawal, vice chairman, Moon Beverages said “We are proud to support a collaboration between two giants, LSG with its unbeatable spirit and Sprite with its unmistakable refreshment. For us, it’s an opportunity to amplify this collaboration with our market expertise, strong distribution network and consumer understanding, while delivering in-stadium experiences that keep fans refreshed all season long.”