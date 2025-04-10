Sri Chaitanya Group onboards Gukesh Dommaraju as brand ambassador

Sri Chaitanya Educational Group, an educational institution, has onboarded Gukesh Dommaraju - Indian Chess Grandmaster and World Chess Champion, as its brand ambassador.

Advertisment

According to the brand, as the youngest World Chess Champion and someone from the same age group as JEE and NEET aspirants, Gukesh will be able to connect with students on a deeper level. Throughout his association, Gukesh will engage in interactive sessions and mentorship, sharing tactical preparation techniques and stress management tips essential for excelling in any competition.

Commenting on the announcement, Sushma Boppana, Co-founder of Infinity Learn and CEO and Director of Sri Chaitanya Group, said, “We are delighted to welcome World Chess Champion Gukesh Dommaraju as the brand ambassador of Sri Chaitanya. His extraordinary achievements at such a young age make him a perfect role model for students, from school learners to JEE and NEET aspirants. At Sri Chaitanya, we are dedicated to shaping well-rounded individuals who thrive academically through strong problem-solving and analytical skills. Gukesh’s ability to tackle complex challenges and stay composed under pressure aligns perfectly with the skills needed to excel in competitive exams. His journey will motivate students to think strategically, compete with confidence, and reach their highest potential.”

Speaking on this, Gukesh Dommaraju said: “Success in both chess and competitive exams hinges on strategic thinking, disciplined practice, and mental resilience. Just as chess requires planning ahead and adapting to challenges, excelling in JEE and NEET demands a similar analytical approach. Through this partnership, I hope to inspire students to cultivate these skills, not just for exams but for lifelong success. Together with Sri Chaitanya, we aim to empower young minds, shaping future champions in Engineering, Medicine, and beyond.”