SRK, Aryan Khan, Radico & Nikhil Kamath team up to launch premium tequila brand

Radico Khaitan, superstar Shah Rukh Khan, Aryan Khan’s D’YAVOL Luxury Collective, and Zerodha co-founder Nikhil Kamath have joined forces to create D’YAVOL Spirits.

The new venture aims to deliver world-class, bottled-at-origin premium spirits that fuse craftsmanship, design, and cultural relevance. The first product, a luxury tequila, will launch in the coming months, targeting both Indian and global consumers.

Radico Khaitan, led by MD Abhishek Khaitan, brings decades of manufacturing, blending, and distribution expertise. D’YAVOL, co-founded by Aryan Khan and Bunty Singh, is already known for award-winning luxury spirits and bold contemporary branding. Nikhil Kamath adds strategic vision and a track record of building scalable premium brands.

Abhishek Khaitan said the partnership blends Radico’s industry leadership with creativity and fresh thinking. Shah Rukh Khan called it “something bold, relevant, and future-facing,” while Aryan Khan emphasised creating a brand that “lives in culture.” Kamath highlighted the changing definition of ‘premium,’ driven by heritage and craftsmanship.

Radico Khaitan, one of India’s oldest IMFL (Indian-made foreign liquor) players, has built popular brands like Rampur Indian Single Malt, Magic Moments Vodka and Jaisalmer Gin, with a presence in over 100 countries.

With the rise of premiumisation in India’s alcohol market, D’YAVOL Spirits plans to expand with design-led packaging, curated experiences, and brands that appeal to a younger, discerning audience, positioning itself as an Indian brand ready to compete globally.