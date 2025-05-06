SRK, Diljit Dosanjh and Kiara Advani make their Met Gala debuts in 2025

The Met Gala, often dubbed "fashion's biggest night," held on May 5 at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City.

This year, it embraced the theme “Superfine: Tailoring Black Style,” celebrating the legacy of Black dandyism and its profound impact on fashion. The dress code, aptly titled “Tailored for You,” invited attendees to present personalised interpretations of menswear, emphasising individuality and cultural heritage.

India's presence at the Met Gala has grown over the years, and 2025 was no exception, with several Indian celebrities making impactful appearances.

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan made a memorable first appearance at the Met Gala, donning a custom ensemble by Sabyasachi. His attire featured a floor-length black Tasmanian superfine wool coat with monogrammed Japanese horn buttons, paired with tailored trousers and an open black crepe de Chine silk shirt. Accessories included a Bengal tiger cane, a layered necklace with a prominent “K” pendant, and a diamond-studded brooch, symbolising his royal persona.

Punjabi singer-actor Diljit Dosanjh paid homage to Maharaja Bhupinder Singh of Patiala with his Met Gala debut. Dressed in a custom ivory sherwani by Prabal Gurung, he complemented his attire with a turban, layered necklaces, and a sword, embodying regal elegance. His cape featured a map of Punjab, showcasing pride in his heritage.

Actress Kiara Advani made her Met Gala debut in a sculptural black-and-white gown titled “Bravehearts” by Gaurav Gupta. The ensemble, inspired by fashion icon André Leon Talley, celebrated motherhood and strength, with its voluminous design reflecting both elegance and resilience.

The centerpiece of the outfit was an antique gold breastplate adorned with ghungroos and crystals, forming two interconnected heart motifs representing a mother and her child. These hearts were linked by a delicate chain symbolising the umbilical cord, beautifully encapsulating the profound bond between mother and child.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas, a Met Gala veteran, turned heads in a custom black-and-white Valentino gown, featuring a dramatic train and intricate embroidery. She accessorised with a statement necklace and matching earrings, exuding timeless elegance.

Isha Ambani, daughter of Indian business magnate Mukesh Ambani, wore a bespoke hand-embroidered couture sari gown by Indian designer Rahul Mishra. The ensemble, which took over 10,000 hours to complete, depicted nature's glorious and bountiful lifecycle, aligning with the gala's theme.

Eagle-eyed fans couldn't help but notice the uncanny resemblance between Shah Rukh Khan and Priyanka Chopra's Met Gala outfits and their iconic characters, Don and Roma, from the iconic Don movie series. The coordinated black and white ensembles sparked a wave of nostalgia and excitement.

The event also saw appearances by renowned Indian fashion designer Manish Malhotra and philanthropist and fashion enthusiast Natasha Poonawalla, each showcasing Indian craftsmanship and contemporary design, further highlighting India’s growing influence on the global fashion stage.

Established in 1948, the Met Gala serves as a fundraising event for the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute. Over the decades, it has evolved into a premier fashion event, attracting global celebrities and designers. Each year, the gala introduces a new theme, encouraging innovative and culturally significant interpretations in fashion.

This year's gala saw a plethora of international celebrities embracing the theme with Zendaya, who wore a custom white Louis Vuitton zoot suit, and Lewis Hamilton, dressed in a silk tailcoat by Wales Bonner.

The event was co-chaired by Pharrell Williams, Colman Domingo, Lewis Hamilton, A$AP Rocky, and Anna Wintour, with LeBron James serving as honorary co-chair.

Indian audiences can catch the Met Gala highlights and red carpet moments on Vogue India's official website and social media channels.