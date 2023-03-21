SRK flexes his muscles in a quirky video with Bhuvan Bam to announce Pathaan's premiere on Prime Video

The movie is set to drop on Prime Video on March 22, 2023.
‘Pathaan’, starring Shah Rukh Khan (SRK), Deepika Padukone, John Abraham, and Dimple Kapadia, has been ruling the box office and breaking box office records.
After a successful theatrical run for two months, the movie is now headed for an OTT release. Soon the Bollywood movie will be streaming on Amazon Prime Video. The movie is slated to release on Prime Video on March 22.
For the digital release of the film, the OTT platform has released a teaser featuring Khan and YouTuber Bhuvan Bam.
In the teaser, SRK is seen practising lines from Pathaan to promote the film. However, he is dissatisfied with the lines. So, Bhuvan Bam steps in and suggests some quirky lines which also do not end up not impressing Khan.
Soon after that, SRK flexes his muscles and gives viewers a glimpse of his abs and simply states the obvious announcement — Watch Pathaan only on Prime Video — without any flourish or drama. He is confident that this alone will do. Netizens have flooded the comment section of the post.
Amazon can also be seen promoting Pathaan, on its e-commerce platform with a banner that shows the count down for the digital release.
The film will release on the OTT platform in Hindi, Telugu and Tamil.
Pathaan released in theatres in India on January 25, 2023. The movie broke all the records, and drove audiences to theaters like no other movie could in the last couple of years.
The film has grossed Rs 1,048.3 crore worldwide, becoming the highest-grossing Indian film of 2023 and the second-highest-grossing Hindi film of all time. The gross collections in India is Rs. 656.20 crores and overseas Rs. 392.10 crores.