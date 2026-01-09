STAGE brings Randeep Hooda on board as brand ambassador

STAGE has appointed actor Randeep Hooda as its brand ambassador as the regional OTT platform prepares for expansion into additional markets and languages in 2026.

The association brings together STAGE’s focus on hyperlocal content and Hooda’s public identity rooted in regional culture. The platform, which streams content in languages such as Haryanvi, Rajasthani and Bhojpuri, said the partnership aligns with its plans to broaden its reach beyond its existing markets.

Speaking on the partnership, Vinay Singhal, co-founder and CEO of STAGE, said: “We are building a movement where speaking Haryanvi, Rajasthani, or Bhojpuri is a mark of pride and aspiration. Randeep represents the gold standard of excellence in one's own language. With him onboard, 2026 will be the year regional cinema becomes the mainstream choice for Bharat.”

Hooda, who has spoken publicly about maintaining a strong connection to his roots, said the association reflects his own journey. “I’ve built my career proving you can take your authentic self to the global stage,” said Randeep Hooda.

“STAGE is doing exactly that for regional entertainment. They’re celebrating our languages with world-class production values. When I watch STAGE, I see my culture elevated to its rightful place. That’s the future I want to be part of,” he added.

The announcement follows a year of growth for STAGE in 2025, during which the platform reported higher user engagement and retention. According to the company, its focus has been on building habitual viewing through region-specific storytelling.

As part of the partnership, Hooda will feature in campaigns across digital, television and out-of-home media, including promotions for STAGE’s smart TV application. The platform has also outlined plans to release new titles across Bhojpuri, Haryanvi and Rajasthani languages in 2026.

Hooda joins Olympic gold medallist Neeraj Chopra as a brand ambassador for STAGE.

Commenting on the association, Harsh Mani Tripathi, co-founder, STAGE, said: “Having two champions who represent the best of India on the global stage back our vision is incredibly humbling. It proves you can be world-class and deeply rooted simultaneously.”