Standup comic Karunesh Talwar takes on Swiggy, Zomato

During the 2 minute long clip, he jokes about his 'addiction' to Swiggy and other food delivery apps.
We've all done it before - wistfully look at food on food delivery apps - even when we're not hungry. Standup comic Karunesh Talwar in his latest video talks about his experience with food delivery apps - Swiggy in particular. Talwar is well known for his love for food, and the clip highlights his complicated relationship with food delivery apps.
The clip, which was uploaded to his YouTube channel was a part of his new Amazon Prime comedy special titled 'Aalas Motaapa Ghabraahat'. Talwar in his sketch asks why Swiggy doesn't have an incognito mode - which doesn't track the foods ordered or money spent on it. The reference was to Google Chrome's incognito mode - in which a person's search and browsing history is not recorded.
On Twitter, Swiggy shared a link to the standup act with a simple call to action - to retweet if consumers really wanted an incognito mode on the app.
The last time a brand was mentioned in a standup show - it was during Vir Das' hour long Netflix special. In the course of the video, Das takes digs at different brands and the place they hold in society; Old Monk, Parle-G, and most notably, Dabur Chyawanprash. Here's a short excerpt from Das' standup special.
This not only roused users' curiosity, but also prompted Dabur to join the conversation. After the special was released, Dabur reached out to Vir Das via social media to help him with a full list of ingredients and to send him samples of the products too.