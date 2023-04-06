Star Sports partners with Airtel 5G Plus for Tata IPL 2023

The association will drive large awareness and adoption of Airtel’s 5G technology.
Star Sports, India’s leading sports broadcaster, has collaborated with Airtel 5G Plus for the TATA IPL 2023, to launch a path-breaking initiative on Cricket Live called ‘Airtel 5G Plus Ultimate Fan’. This innovative initiative enables a unique interaction between virtual avatars of cricket fans and legends of the game in the Star Sports studio during the Cricket Live show. The association drives large awareness and adoption of Airtel’s 5G technology. Star Sports, the official television broadcaster of the marquee tournament, has thus taken technological innovations a notch higher, being a pioneer in introducing the world’s first broadcast innovations to create an immersive and engaging viewing experience on television.
The ‘Airtel 5G Plus Ultimate Fan’ eliminates the need to be physically present in the same studio as the experts during ‘Cricket Live’, and fans can be beamed from any location in real-time. The authenticity of the interactions of the photo-real virtual avatar is validated by depth in expressions, gestures and actions which makes the initiative distinct and a never-seen-before activation. The engagement, part of Star Sports’ constant efforts to bring fans closer to their favourite teams and players, is powered by the superfast Airtel 5G Plus and is the first time ever on Indian television that an innovation of this magnitude has been seen.
“For us at Star Sports, the sports fan has always been at the core of all our innovations. By collaborating with Airtel 5G Plus, we have been able to deliver a delightful experience for several fans, while creating a disruption that has never been seen before on Indian television. Our commitment to innovate and leverage it to drive unparalleled impact for brands will always be unrelenting,” said, Ajit Varghese, head of network – Ad Sales, Disney Star.
“We at Airtel are focused on bringing the latest technology and impactful innovations to our customers. Airtel 5G plus launch has led the way for a new generation of wireless technology, that powers many emerging use cases – virtual reality in sports being one of them. Partnering with Star Sports & EssenceMediacom, we have brought alive this path-breaking VR innovation at one of the largest customer stages – the Tata IPL. Our cricket fans will see the next generation of immersive experience in sports, live on their TV screens,” Shashwat Sharma – director consumer business, Bharti Airtel.