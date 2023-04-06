Star Sports partners with Airtel 5G Plus for Tata IPL 2023

The ‘Airtel 5G Plus Ultimate Fan’ eliminates the need to be physically present in the same studio as the experts during ‘Cricket Live’, and fans can be beamed from any location in real-time. The authenticity of the interactions of the photo-real virtual avatar is validated by depth in expressions, gestures and actions which makes the initiative distinct and a never-seen-before activation. The engagement, part of Star Sports’ constant efforts to bring fans closer to their favourite teams and players, is powered by the superfast Airtel 5G Plus and is the first time ever on Indian television that an innovation of this magnitude has been seen.