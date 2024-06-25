Star Sports partners with Lanka Premier League season 5 to broadcast live action in India

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
Season 5 will feature 24 matches over 21 days, with day matches starting at 3 PM IST and night matches at 7:30 PM IST.
Star Sports will broadcast the upcoming Lanka Premier League (LPL) 2024, scheduled from July 1to 21, 2024, live from Sri Lanka. The live action will be aired exclusively by Star Sports in India.
“Since its inception, the LPL has not only showcased thrilling cricket but also served as a platform for nurturing talented Sri Lankan cricketers. This journey would not have been possible without Star Sports, whose unwavering commitment has elevated the league to new heights. Star Sports, with their unparalleled standards in both live and non-live cricket content, has brought highly competitive and engaging T20 matches to fans and unveiled inspiring and untold cricketing narratives. This collaboration has captivated audiences across India and this season we will continue to focus on maintaining similar broadcast marvels,” commented Anil Mohan Sankhdhar, founder and CEO of IPG Group—the official rights holder of LPL.
With 24 matches to be played over 21 days, season 5 will feature doubleheaders on most days, except for three days where only one match is scheduled. Day matches will start at 3 PM IST, and night matches will commence at 7:30 PM IST.
“The quality and standard of play that the Lanka Premier League embodies will reach new heights in terms of team competitiveness and fan excitement, elevating the tournament to unprecedented levels. Consequently, having a renowned broadcaster like Star Sports expand the tournament's reach to a wider audience is immensely beneficial for the growth of the league,” said Samantha Dodewala, tournament director, Lanka Premier League.
Star Sports' dedication to high quality broadcasting and innovation guarantees stunning angles and immersive experiences, making it the home of electrifying cricketing action. Their portfolio includes premier events like the ICC T20 World Cup, Indian Premier League, Cricket Australia, Premier League, and Wimbledon, among many other top-tier sports properties. Continuing the association and broadcasting the Lanka Premier League will strengthen the network's cricketing lineup even further.
"Cricket fans in India can look forward to continuous live cricket action, as the Lanka Premier League promises exhilarating matches and unforgettable moments. Our commitment to bringing the best of cricket to our viewers is unwavering, and we are thrilled to be the broadcasters of LPL 2024 on linear TV”, said, Harry Griffith, head of acquisition and syndication, sports, Disney Star.
The league, now in its fifth edition, will feature international cricketers such as Glenn Phillips, Mark Chapman, Mustafizur Rahman, Taskin Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Agha Salman, Andre Fletcher, Fabian Allen, Mohammad Nabi, Mujeeb Ur Rehman, Noor Ahmad, Rilee Rossouw, and Reeza Hendricks, among others.
Local stars such as Wanindu Hasaranga, Angelo Mathews, Isuru Udana, Maheesh Theekshana, and Kusal Mendis, along with other national team heavyweights, will be enthralling the local Sri Lankan fans.
The matches will be played across three venues—Colombo, Dambulla, and Kandy. The league stage will run from July 1 to 16, 2024, with the five teams—Colombo Strikers, Dambulla Sixers, Galle Marvels, Jaffna Kings, and Kandy—competing against each other twice during this period. The playoffs will take place in Colombo from July 18, with the finals set for July 21.