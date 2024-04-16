Starbucks & Disney brew up an exclusive summer merchandise collection inspired by Disney characters

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
The new themed collection will be available at select Starbucks stores across India.
Starbucks in collaboration with Disney launches its latest Starbucks summer collection, introducing a joyous world of friendship, with a bold and vibrant lineup of drinkware and lifestyle accessories.
The limited-edition Starbucks collection is inspired by the time-honoured bonds of friendship shared by fan-favourite Disney characters such as Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse, Donald Duck, and more. It features a range of merchandise adorned with colourful Disney characters and heartwarming messages, bringing the positive energy of Mickey and Friends closer to home for people of all ages.
The lineup will be launched in the Indian market for a limited time period.
Each item is a collectible in the merchandise collection. The collection features multi-coloured hues of overlapping cut-outs to represent building up the layers of joy, paired with quotes that evoke feelings of togetherness.
Friends can now raise a toast over a cup of coffee to celebrate a lifetime of joy and friendship. The range features stainless-steel Chip and Dale tumblers, Donald Duck plastic water bottles, travel kits, Lunch Tote bags and more.
