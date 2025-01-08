Starbucks adds Mumbai flavours to menu with help from Genelia & Ritesh

TATA Starbucks announces the opening of its 100th store in Mumbai, marking a significant milestone in the city where its journey began 12 years ago. As we step into 2025, Starbucks celebrates Mumbai, a city synonymous with resilience, opportunity, and cultural vibrancy and its crucial role in shaping TATA Starbucks presence in India.

From the inaugural store at Horniman Circle, now the first Starbucks Reserve store in India to the first metro store at WEH Andheri, and the experiential store in Dhanraj Mahal, Colaba offering sixteen coffee varieties, Starbucks has evolved alongside Mumbai, offering a variety of premium coffee experiences.

“Marking our 100th store in Mumbai is more than just a milestone; it is a celebration of the enduring bond we share with this incredible city. Mumbai has been at the heart of our journey in India, inspiring us with its energy, diversity, and relentless spirit. This city has allowed us to grow and innovate and as we look to the future, we are excited to continue bringing unique coffee experience to this great city while honouring the stories that Mumbai has helped us create,” said Sushant Dash, ceo, TATA Starbucks.



To mark the centenary, Starbucks is launching two exclusive beverages that pay tribute to Mumbai’s iconic flavours. Inspired by Mumbai’s flair for the dramatic and its love for nostalgic street-side treats, these drinks are crafted to surprise and delight:

Bombón Cloud: A beverage with condensed milk, ristretto shots, and coconut flavoured foam. Served in a cortado glass, it’s Mumbai’s flair for the dramatic, captured in a drink.

Kala Khatta Cold Brew: Remember those tangy kaala khatta golas from the streets of Chowpatty? Now imagine them reinvented with Starbucks signature arabica cold brew.

Adding to the celebration, Riteish and Genelia Deshmukh, founders of Imagine Foods have partnered with Starbucks to bring a unique and innovative twist to the city’s iconic street culture. This collaboration celebrates Mumbai’s rich gastronomic culture with flavourful offerings such as:

Reverse Vada Pav: A spiced vada in a soft, buttery brioche bun, brought together with a zesty garlic chutney and creamy thecha aioli.

Pav Bhaji Pull-Apart: Spicy bhaji flavours in soft pull-apart buns.

Kheema Danish: It is a spicy kheema.

“Mumbai’s vibrant energy and rich culinary heritage make it a city unlike any other. Through our collaboration with Starbucks, we’ve had the opportunity to infuse innovation into iconic street flavours. The bold Reverse Vada Pav, the comforting Pav Bhaji Pull-Apart, and the indulgent Kheema Danish are not just creations; they’re a tribute to the spirit of Mumbai and its love for food. We’re delighted to bring these unique offerings to life, celebrating the city’s essence in every bite and sip,” shared Genelia and Riteish Deshmukh, founders, Imagine Foods.



As part of the celebrations, Starbucks has also joined hands with one of India’s most renowned contemporary designers, Anamika Khanna, to create an exclusive merchandise collection. The collaboration captures the spirit of Mumbai, paying homage to the unique pockets that define the city’s vibrant character.

The Anamika Khanna + Starbucks collection will be available by the end of the month in select stores across 16 key locations such as Bandra, Colaba, Worli and Juhu offering customers a chance to own a piece of this artistic tribute to Mumbai.