Starbucks teams up with SuperYou for protein cold foam launch

Starbucks India has partnered with nutrition brand SuperYou to introduce Protein Cold Foam across its outlets in India. The new offering allows customers to add protein to select cold beverages, including cold brews, iced coffees and Frappuccino drinks.

The Protein Cold Foam is made using SuperYou’s Pro Yeast Protein, developed through biofermentation technology. It is available in chocolate, banana and vanilla flavours and can be added to a range of Starbucks’ iced beverages. According to the companies, the foam adds between 11 and 18 grams of protein, depending on cup size.

The launch includes a limited set of beverages such as Cold Brew with Chocolate Protein Cold Foam, Caramel Frappuccino with Banana Protein Cold Foam, and Iced Latte with Vanilla Protein Cold Foam. Customers also have the option to customise other cold beverages by adding the protein foam, including zero-sugar variants.

Sushant Dash, CEO, TATA Starbucks said: “We’re seeing a clear shift in how consumers think about health today, it’s less about extremes and more about everyday choices that feel achievable. With Protein Cold Foam, we wanted to create an option that fits naturally into existing coffee rituals, without asking customers to change what they love. Partnering with SuperYou allows us to bring protein into our beverages in a way that feels familiar, flexible, and relevant to our consumers in all walks of life today.”

Nikunj Biyani, co-founder, SuperYou said: “For us at SuperYou, this partnership marks an important milestone in our journey to reshape how India consumes protein. Coffee is one of the most deeply ingrained daily rituals, and partnering with Starbucks gives us the scale and trust to make protein part of everyday life. Most importantly, we’re doing this in a way that keeps the experience enjoyable and great tasting, so choosing better never feels like a compromise.”

The Protein Cold Foam menu is now available across Starbucks stores in India.