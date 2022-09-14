Startup Brands Summit 2022 is here

The first edition of 'Startup Brands - Marketing for Fast-growing Companies' by afaqs! will be held at Trident, Mumbai, 10 a.m. onwards.
The first edition of the Startup Brands conference by afaqs! is here. The day-long on-ground event at Trident, Mumbai, starting 10 a.m., is dedicated to young businesses across product categories.
The conference will bring together founders and brand leaders to discuss the diverse types of marketing challenges that they face in running their startups.
'Startup Brands - Marketing for Fast-growing Companies' will feature in-depth discussions, in the form of insightful panels and crisp one-on-one interviews, with some of the hottest names in the Indian startup world. The conference will see widespread participation from both speakers and delegates.
From creating brand trust, awareness and visibility to worrying about customer acquisition and retention, from getting their distribution models right to choosing the right media platforms and communication strategies, are the wide range of topics that speakers will address at the conference.
The key speakers at the conference include Kunal Kapoor, actor & co-founder, Ketto.org; Kaushik Mukherjee, founder & chief operating officer, Sugar Cosmetics; Chaitanya Ramalingegowda, co-founder, Wakefit, Amritansu Nanda, chief marketing officer, Zepto; Pawan Sarda, group chief marketing officer & head of D2C, Wingreens World; and many more.