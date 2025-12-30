Stashfin refreshes brand identity with new logo

Stashfin has rolled out a refreshed logo as part of a broader update to its brand identity. The change marks an evolution of the company’s visual system as it continues to scale its digital lending and financial services offerings.

The updated logo retains the core elements of the previous identity while introducing refinements aimed at improving clarity and consistency across platforms. The logo mark features an ‘S’ shaped as an upward arrow, intended to signal progress and financial mobility. Coral red continues as the brand’s primary colour, maintaining continuity with earlier branding.

The horizontal logo remains central to the identity system, combining the logo mark within a gradient circle with the ‘stashfin’ wordmark set in a bold typeface. The company has retained the lowercase styling of its name, along with defined spacing and proportion rules, to ensure legibility across formats ranging from mobile screens to print materials.

According to the company, the refreshed identity reflects its focus on creating a unified brand presence as it expands its reach among credit-seeking consumers. The update is intended to support brand recognition while aligning with Stashfin’s positioning as a digital financial services provider.

The logo refresh will be rolled out across customer-facing platforms and brand communications over time.