Steve Madden names Shanaya Kapoor as first Indian brand ambassador

Global fashion and accessories brand Steve Madden has announced Bollywood actor Shanaya Kapoor as its first-ever brand ambassador in India. The partnership reflects the brand’s strategy to strengthen its presence in the country while aligning its expressive design philosophy with a new generation of Indian consumers.

Shanaya will lead Steve Madden’s upcoming Autumn Winter ’25 and Spring Summer ’26 campaigns, embodying the brand’s ethos of bold individuality and confident style. Her youthful, contemporary aesthetic — equal parts trendy and relatable — mirrors the brand’s focus on self-expression through fashion.

Shanaya Kapoor shared: “Steve Madden has always been a go-to brand for me – it’s where I find pieces that are both fashion-forward and incredibly versatile. I am honored to be their first brand ambassador in India and excited to showcase the unique energy and quality of their footwear and handbags.”

The announcement coincides with the launch of Steve Madden’s latest global campaign, “Step Into Your Story,” which celebrates individuality, rebellion, and unapologetic self-expression. With Kapoor as the new face, the brand aims to expand its connection with young, fashion-conscious audiences across India.