Sting® Energy partners with BGMI Power as the BGMI’s official in-game energy drink

Sting®, PepsiCo India’s high-voltage energy drink, has joined forces with Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI), creating a new way for fans to power up their play. This first-of-its-kind collaboration infuses Sting®’s high-energy ethos directly into the BGMI universe, delivering a pulse-pounding experience that extends from mobile phones to retail shelves and into the everyday lives of gamers.

Starting May15 and available until July 14th, BGMI players will find Sting® bottle as the official in-game energy power-up, delivering its signature burst of energy and the iconic Sting® energy mnemonic. This unique integration captures the rush and intensity that define both the brand and the BGMI universe, setting a new standard for immersive gaming experiences.

The collaboration extends beyond the screen, as Sting® X BGMI co-branded bottles will soon be available across India in retail stores and e-commerce platforms. Each bottle features a QR code that directs consumers to PEPGenie—PepsiCo’s WhatsApp-based chatbot—where users can unlock four unique missions in a custom BGMI in-game event. Completing these missions opens access to a final grand challenge, allowing players to earn limited-edition and widely sought after digital collectibles.

Ankit Agarwal, director marketing – energy and hydration, PepsiCo India, said, "Gaming and energy are a natural match — both are about intensity, focus, and pushing limits. With this partnership, Sting® becomes the fuel behind epic plays and high-octane moments in both worlds. We’re excited to bring unique collaboration to life, creating a powerful link between gaming and real-world experiences for our consumers. Sting®’s unmistakable energy is now part of the BGMI universe, and we’re inviting players to take their game to the next level with every sip.”

Seddharth Merrotra, head of business development at KRAFTON India, added: "This partnership with Sting® goes far beyond traditional branding. It’s a bold step into experiential engagement — fusing energy, emotion, and interactivity into one seamless journey. BGMI has always stood at the intersection of technology and youth culture, and this collaboration builds on that ethos to deliver something unforgettable for our players."

This collaboration sets a new benchmark for brand integration, bringing together gameplay, content, and commerce in a way that resonates with India’s connected generation. It’s not just about gaming — it’s about creating moments that capture the energy, drive, and aspirations of today’s youth. As India’s digital economy continues to accelerate, initiatives like this are set to redefine how brands meet consumers where they play, shop, and socialise.