STOK Beer launches first YouTube IP ‘Stok N’ Chill’ to offer comedic experiences for GenZ

The YouTube channel will serve as a home for comic talent under the banner of ‘Laughter Brewery'.
Stok, a beer brand based in Indore, has announced the launch of its YouTube channel, STOK ‘n CHILL. The new platform marks a milestone for STOK in its evolution from a beer brand, to a purveyor of 'living the chill' in today's stressed-out world.
As part of the launch strategy, Laughter Brewery will showcase 10 stand-up comedians to spread a stress-free lifestyle through humour, joy and shared experiences for the GenZ. The opening series will feature influential comic artists like Anirban Dasgupta, Karunesh Talwar and Siddharth Shetty, among others. The first episode with Dasgupta is live on YouTube.
The channel's programming will extend to more than 50 artists through the year and go beyond YouTube with laughter-infused live events designed to light-up the audience and to drive cross-platform participation.
Vedant Kedia, chief growth officer, MEBL, said, "We want the STOK brand to be synonymous with chilling in a stressful world. Via Laughter Brewery, we aim to discover and support everyday comic talent that can help further our mission of creating a modern community-driven brand. The 'Live The Chill' philosophy is all about bringing people together, and allowing them to rediscover the power of human connections through the lens of humour, experiences, and purpose, which drive modern Indian youth”
Nitin Gupta, founder and MD, Asymmetrique, the partner agency behind the brand, expresses his enthusiasm stating, "Our vision for STOK is to create a unique GenZ beer brand that provides a distinctive experiential journey to its consumers. We aim for STOK to seamlessly integrate into emerging modern subcultures, thereby building a proudly Indian yet unpretentious lifestyle beer brand."