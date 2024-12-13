STRCH onboards Vaani Kapoor as brand ambassador

STRCH, an activewear brand in India has recently partnered with Bollywood actor Vaani Kapoor as its brand ambassador. Known for her fitness-focused lifestyle, she aligns with the brand's vision of promoting active living and confidence.

Speaking about the collaboration, Prithvi Bhagat, founder - STRCH, said, “Vaani Kapoor’s partnership with STRCH as the brand ambassador speaks volumes about our shared belief in an active lifestyle with premium, high-quality activewear that is functionally modern in design. Vaani, as the fitness and fashion icon in India, makes the perfect celebrity to help us revolutionize the activewear segment in India.”

Vaani Kapoor added, “I am excited to partner with STRCH, a brand that truly understands the needs of today’s fitness and fashion enthusiasts. I prioritise both comfort and style in my activewear, and STRCH’s innovative designs and premium fabric blend align perfectly with my style. I hope this collaboration empowers like-minded individuals to stay active and feel confident. I look forward to joining STRCH on this journey to revolutionize the active lifestyle.”

STRCH’s range of activewear apparel is accessible through its website, mobile app, and e-commerce platforms such as Myntra, Nykaa, Amazon and Flipkart, alongside flagship stores and pop-up experiences in key locations.