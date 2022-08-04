Street Wear® Cosmetics relaunches with BC Web Wise as its Brand Digital Partner

The agency will drive brand awareness & consumer connect with an influencer outreach campaign under this mandate.
Street Wear® Cosmetics relaunch with a bang for the new generation of rebellious spirits and curious minds. With BC Web Wise rewriting Street Wear® Cosmetics DNA to connect with the new Generation Z audience using influencers who celebrate self-love and are not afraid of expressing themselves.
Beauty without expression is boring, and Street Wear® Cosmetics gives every consumer the confidence to express their true self with the range of bold and beautiful make-up curated to complement the fire in them. With the core values of inclusivity, curiosity, rebellion yet friendliness, the brand aims to enable individuals to live with confidence through ‘No Doubts No Limits’, thus charting a new course for oneself, not trying to fit into predefined boxes.
Relaunching with the bold and vivacious Street Wear® Lip2Last Matte Liquid Lipsticks and Street Wear® Playfull Matte Lip Crayons, Street Wear® joins hands with a new league of influencers who are young, bold, curious, rebellious, and not afraid of being who they are through the #LipsDontShy micro campaign wherein these influencers express their true self with Lip Art using the Street Wear® lipstick range.
The new range of products spans across multiple make-up categories, using unique formulations suitable for the Indian skin type and in sync with the aspirations of the new-age consumers who embrace new ideas.
Commenting on the relaunch, Umesh Modi, chairman of Umesh Modi Group said, “We continue to invest in the Indian beauty market with the best of Global brands. With the new look of Street Wear®, we offer the modern consumers not only world-class products but also a brand they connect with - the one which makes them break the stereotypes on beauty, gender, skin colour, roles, and behaviour. Street Wear® will continue innovating and launching many new colour cosmetics products in the coming months”
Speaking about their appointment as partners for Street Wear® Cosmetics, Chaaya Baradhwaaj, Founder & MD, BC Web Wise said, “ Street Wear® is a super exciting brand to be working with. We love the brand name and the category in which good exciting work can be done on digital. We are looking forward to making the brand a part of Generation Z conversations, and giving our audience an opportunity to express their true selves with Street Wear® Cosmetics.”
Speaking about their relaunch on digital, Gaurang Menon, CCO, BC Web Wise said, “We’re thrilled to relaunch this iconic brand with our #LipsDontShy campaign that is tailor-made for GenZ. We’re quite kicked about the brand and even more kicked about the similar vision that we share with the brand. StreetWear® is clearly carving a distinct space for itself in this highly competitive segment and we’re excited to partner with it in its journey.”