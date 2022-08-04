Street Wear® Cosmetics relaunches with BC Web Wise as its Brand Digital Partner

Commenting on the relaunch, Umesh Modi, chairman of Umesh Modi Group said, “We continue to invest in the Indian beauty market with the best of Global brands. With the new look of Street Wear®, we offer the modern consumers not only world-class products but also a brand they connect with - the one which makes them break the stereotypes on beauty, gender, skin colour, roles, and behaviour. Street Wear® will continue innovating and launching many new colour cosmetics products in the coming months”