StudioX bolsters Black Pearl’s expansion plans in India and Southeast Asia

StudioX has extended Black Pearl's relationship with Kals and in the process added to the portfolio of alcohol work. Having recently relaunched Foster’s Beer in India for Kals, it has now relaunched Black Pearl, its double strength beer.
The refreshed brand has a bolder, more powerful look and feel that corresponds with its 8% ABV strength. Aimed at young, mass market drinkers, who demand a quality beer while socialising the new design is as clean and crisp as its taste.
Clutter and superfluous detail have been stripped away and replaced with a distinctive angled design that provides a real visual punch when located on cluttered shelves or within visi-coolers. The choice of colours - black, red, and white – were selected for their impact, improving the brands visibility across POSM.
Brewed to a German recipe but brewed in India using locally sourced ingredients, Black Pearl is positioned as ‘The Real Indian Beer’.
Available in 650 ml bottles and 500 ml cans, the brand has launched in Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh, Kerala, Pondicherry, Odisha and Rajasthan. Internationally it is available in Singapore and Malaysia.