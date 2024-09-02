Style Baazar taps Team Pumpkin for marketing mandate

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
Team Pumpkin, a digital marketing agency in India has been officially appointed as the marketing partner for Style Baazar, a fashion retailer. As part of the mandate, the agency is responsible for the brand’s performance marketing, affiliate marketing and social media.
Style Baazar is a multi-brand fashion store with its headquarters in Kolkata, West Bengal. The brand with more than 168 stores spread across 9 Indian states offers a comprehensive product range that includes trendy clothing and accessories for men, women and children.
“Partnering with Team Pumpkin, we are thrilled to embark on a journey to significantly expand our audience reach. By following a carefully crafted strategic roadmap with our new agency, we aim to not only achieve our specific marketing objectives but also to captivate and engage a broader spectrum of new audiences with greater impact,” shared Siddhantt Khemani, chief marketing officer of Style Baazar.
The collaboration that came into effect on August 1, 2024 among the fashion retailer and the integrated marketing firm marks a new era for Style Baazar where innovation and creativity in marketing reach heights, setting new industry standards.
Rashi Garodia, business head at Team Pumpkin, Kolkata states, “As a creative team, we are committed to pushing the boundaries of innovation, ensuring that Style Baazar stands out with a distinctive and competitive edge in the market. Our focus is on crafting unique and impactful creative solutions that not only resonate with our audience but also set new benchmarks in the fashion industry.”
Team Pumpkin is preparing efficient and innovative strategies to strengthen Style Baazar’s brand recall across all target regions and elevate their online engagement through captivating content.