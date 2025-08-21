Summercool Appliances onboards Ajay Devgn as brand ambassador

Summercool Home Appliances has announced Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn as its new brand ambassador. Under a two-year association, the actor will promote the brand’s popular cooler range along with its soon-to-be-launched refrigerator and air conditioner lines.

The consumer will soon see Ajay Devgn in Summercool's upcoming Diwali campaign and other commercials as part of the collaboration. He will lead a big-scale marketing and activation scheme aimed at pushing the brand's products, fuelling consumer interaction, and increasing brand value.

The promotional strategy will span television, print, digital, and outdoor media, supported by brand hoardings and prominent face branding of Ajay Devgn on product packaging.

Speaking on introducing the new brand face, Sanjeev Kumar Gupta, CMD, Summercool Home Appliances , said, "We are thrilled to announce Ajay Devgn as the new face of our brand for the next two years. This collaboration is expected to improve our market presence, deepen consumer trust, and align with our goal to offer unique, high-quality cooling solutions to consumers nationwide. Ajay's strong personality, credibility, and pan-India appeal perfectly align with brand value, embodying our trust, reliability, and performance. We believe that this partnership has great potential to enhance our brand growth, brand recall, and credentials for Summercool to be a household name in cooling solutions.”

Combining Ajay Devgn’s pan-India appeal with Summercool’s trusted capability, the brand will strengthen associations developed with consumers and market share for the brand’s efficient and high-performance cooling solutions to consumers' homes across the country.