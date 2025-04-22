Sun King onboards Rajkummar Rao as brand ambassador

Sun King, a solar energy and energy-efficient electrical products brand, announced Bollywood actor Rajkummar Rao as its new brand ambassador. Sun King’s solar-powered products provide reliable electricity to homes without consistent power supply. With Rajkummar Rao’s involvement, the brand aims to reach more people seeking affordable, energy-efficient solutions.

“I’ve always believed in the kind of change that improves people’s everyday lives,” said Rajkummar Rao. “Sun King’s solar and electrical products do exactly that — they bring reliability and peace of mind to homes and families who need it most. I’m proud to support a brand that’s helping India shine, sustainably.”

“Rajkummar Rao stands for the same things we do — real-world impact, trust, and accessibility,” said Surabhi Sharma, head of marketing - Asia at Sun King. “Together, we’ll tell stories that reflect the hopes and realities of households across India, and show that sustainable energy is for everyone.”

“Bollywood inspires millions across India, and Rajkummar Rao stands out for his sincerity and connection to real, human stories,” said Sahil Khanna, general manager for Asia and Latin America at Sun King. “He’s the perfect voice to help us share how reliable solar power and smart, energy-efficient appliances can transform everyday life.”

Additionally, Sun King is set to launch new customer-focused campaigns, starting at the South Asia Forum for Distributed Energy in New Delhi. The campaigns will highlight the brand's product range, culminating in a meet-and-greet event with Rajkummar Rao for top distributors and partners later this year.