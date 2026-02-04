Sun Pharma onboarded as RCB's principal sponsor for IPL 2026

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries has announced its partnership as the principal sponsor and health partner of Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) for IPL 2026. This three-year partnership marks Sun Pharma’s first-ever foray into cricket sponsorship.
As part of the association, the Sun Pharma logo will feature prominently on the front of RCB’s iconic red and black playing jersey, the official green match kit, and training apparel, along with stadium branding during RCB’s home matches. This strategic partnership underscores Sun Pharma’s evolving corporate brand visibility and its ambition to connect more deeply with audiences across India.
“In India, cricket is more than just a sport. It is a shared emotion that unites millions across cultures and generations. RCB and Sun Pharma are both leaders in their respective domains, and this collaboration reflects our shared values of consistency, passion and innovation. Through this partnership, we aim to strengthen our corporate brand connect with people across India by bringing them closer to the company behind the medicines they rely on every day”, said Kirti Ganorkar, Managing Director, Sun Pharma.
Commenting on the partnership, Rajesh Menon, COO of Royal Challengers Bengaluru, said, “RCB is committed to building partnerships that go beyond visibility and create meaningful engagement with fans. Sun Pharma joining us as our Principal Sponsor strengthens this commitment, bringing together two brands focused on impact and innovation. We look forward to a dynamic, season-long collaboration across digital platforms and match-day experiences.”
The association builds on Sun Pharma’s recently launched corporate brand campaign, where ‘touching 1,000 lives every minute*’ reflects the impact of our purpose of improving patient lives. Through our partnership with RCB, we aim to help millions of fans better connect with this patient‑centric commitment.