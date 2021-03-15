Sundrop introduces ready-to-eat hummus

The product is available in 'Classic' and 'Peri Peri' variations and is priced at Rs. 50 for a 100 gram packet.
Sundrop has introduced a new product - ready to eat hummus in two variants. The product is available in Classic and Peri Peri flavours. On the website, the product is described as perfect for snacking, and cooking. The hummus also claims to be vegan, gluten-free and a great source of protein and good fats.
On opening the packet, we found three sachets inside it. One sachet contained 'hummus seasoning' and the other contained 'Tahini'. The bigger sachet is presumably a combination of ground-up chickpeas and olive oil. It's interesting to note that there is no cooking involved in the preparation of this dip whatsoever.
The process to prepare hummus - a Middle Eastern dip - is a somewhat long winded one. The chickpeas need to be soaked in water and ground into a fine paste. Tahini is a paste made with sesame seeds and oil and it has to be added separately to the hummus and mixed together.
In India, companies such as Wingreens and Veeba sell ready to eat hummus. The products they sell are ready to consume and do not require any mixing or preparation. This is the first time in India we are seeing a way to simplify the process of preparing the dip without buying it readymade.
This is the latest in a long line of products introduced last year to make life easier for lockdown chefs. Indian health and wellness platform, cure.fit, announces the launch of its Ready-to-Eat products under its healthy food delivery vertical—eat.fit. This range of products includes an offering of healthy easy-to-prepare food options that claim to be 100 per cent safe and free of chemicals.
Mother’s Recipe, also introduced a new product to add flavour to foods under its subcategory called ‘Recipe’. It launched ‘Desi Szechwan chutney’, which marks the brand’s entry into international foods and global cuisine