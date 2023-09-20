Sunfeast Dark Fantasy empowers fans to virtually connect with SRK through AI technology

Shah Rukh Khan, whose movies have brought joy to millions of hearts, expressed his excitement about this new campaign: “Partnering with Sunfeast Dark Fantasy for the '#MyFantasyAdWithSRK' campaign has been an incredibly exciting journey. It's wonderful to witness how technology can bridge dreams and reality, I am thrilled to be a part of my fans lives and step into their fantasies in this unique way. This campaign resonates with the essence of 'Har Dil Ki Fantasy,' capturing the spirit of aspirations and bringing them to life. It’s exciting to be a part of this innovative initiative that lets me co-star with my fans. Together, we're turning our imagination into reality.”