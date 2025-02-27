Sunfeast Dark Fantasy’s spaceship arrives in Mumbai for National Science Day

After visiting South Indian cities like Bangalore, Chennai, and Hyderabad, Sunfeast Dark Fantasy's Fantasy Spaceship has arrived in Mumbai for National Science Day on February 28. As part of the "Big Fantasies: Give Wings to Your Imagination" campaign, the spaceship aims to engage children by combining art and technology.

Children from across the city will have the opportunity to experience the Fantasy Spaceship stationed at Nehru Science Centre until March 2,2025. A bus with interactive screens will convert children's hand-drawn designs into digital creations while keeping their original form. The scanned artwork will be turned into 3D interactive characters displayed on large touch-enabled screens inside the Fantasy Spaceship.

Commenting on the initiative, Ali Harris Shere, COO, biscuits and cakes cluster, foods division, ITC, shared, "Partnering with the Nehru Science Centre for this initiative on National Science Day is a perfect way to celebrate young minds and their boundless potential. Every moment shared is a reminder of the incredible creativity that resides within them. We can’t wait to welcome even more young dreamers in the days ahead and see where their imaginations take us next!”

Excited by the experience, Rahul, one of the young participants, shared: "I love superheroes, and today, I saw my drawing turn into a real digital superhero on the big screen! It was like my fantasy coming true."

His mother, Anjali, expressed her delight: "As a parent, I’m always looking for activities that encourage my child’s creativity. This experience was truly magical—combining science and imagination in such a unique way. Seeing the joy on his face was priceless!"

Selected children will get a chance to visit NASA for a space exploration experience.