Sunfeast Supermilk to be the Official Strong Biscuit partner of CSK

The brand is encouraging consumers to do not just a normal whistle, but a Strong whistle for their team this season.
Sunfeast Supermilk from the house of ITC Foods, has announced its association with Chennai Super Kings (CSK), one of the most popular cricket franchises in the upcoming season. Sunfeast Supermilk will be the Official Strong Biscuit partner of CSK.
This association brings together two “Super” brands of Tamil Nadu – Superkings, which is a fan favorite & Supermilk that has seen a very successful launch recently. With this partnership, fans are encouraged not to do a normal whistle, but to eat a Strong Milk biscuit & do a Strong Whistle for their favourite team.
“We are thrilled to be partnering with Chennai Super Kings . This association is a perfect match, as two Strong brands are coming together to provide a wholesome experience to consumers. We wish Chennai Super Kings the very best for a Strong win this season” said Mr. Ali Harris Shere, Chief Operating Officer, Biscuits & Cakes Cluster, Foods Division, ITC Ltd. “We are excited to launch our campaign TVC to announce the association and encourage fans to become Super Fans by consuming a strong milk biscuit and doing a strong whistle. Supermilk will be doing a plethora of activities this season to bring in excitement for both consumers & fans alike.”
"We are excited to welcome Sunfeast Supermilk as the Official Strong Biscuit partner of Chennai Super Kings . Sunfeast Supermilk is a brand that resonates with our team's values, and we look forward to working together to provide our fans with a great snacking experience." said Mr Kasi Viswanathan, CEO, Chennai Super Kings Cricket Limited.
The “Strongaa whistle podu” campaign aims at celebrating the fandom of CSK. Sunfeast Supermilk is committed to providing fans with the perfect snack to enjoy while cheering on their favourite team. The company looks forward to working with Chennai Super Kings and its fans & garnering a Strong support for the team.