Sunfeast Supermilk to be the Official Strong Biscuit partner of CSK

“We are thrilled to be partnering with Chennai Super Kings . This association is a perfect match, as two Strong brands are coming together to provide a wholesome experience to consumers. We wish Chennai Super Kings the very best for a Strong win this season” said Mr. Ali Harris Shere, Chief Operating Officer, Biscuits & Cakes Cluster, Foods Division, ITC Ltd. “We are excited to launch our campaign TVC to announce the association and encourage fans to become Super Fans by consuming a strong milk biscuit and doing a strong whistle. Supermilk will be doing a plethora of activities this season to bring in excitement for both consumers & fans alike.”