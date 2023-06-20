Suniel Shetty appoints Branquila Brand Ventures to handle his brand & businesses

Dahiya launched Branquila last year, after he quit the Times of India Group in 2021. He spent 8 years at the group, spearheading the launch of Times’ legacy brands into newer consumer categories. Under his leadership, Femina FLAUNT became one of the bestselling exclusive women’s fashion brands within Shoppers Stop in over 25 cities. At Times Lifestyle Enterprise, Dahiya lead the Times Group’s foray in the beauty space, with the launch of Femina FLAUNT Studio Salon - a company-owned, company-operated format, in Mumbai. Prior to the Times Group, he spent 8 years at Viacom18, heading its Consumer Products Business - creating a scalable & sustainable business model in new categories for brands and IPs of MTV, Nickelodeon, Vh1, and Colors.