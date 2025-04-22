Supergoop! launches in India with daily-use sunscreens on Nykaa

Supergoop! has launched in India, now available exclusively on Nykaa. The brand offers sunscreen products designed for daily use without sticky or chalky residue. Known for its sunscreen-focused product line, the brand offers various SPF options including Unseen Sunscreen, Glowscreen, and Mineral Mattescreen, catering to different skin types and preferences. Supergoop! has been focused on sun protection for over 15 years.

This fully omni-channel launch will see Supergoop! available across Nykaa.com, Nykaa Luxe, and Nykaa’s select retail stores.

Commenting on the launch, Anchit Nayar, executive director and CEO, Nykaa Beauty, said: “In a country where sun exposure is high year-round, the need for sun care awareness has never been more critical. We see this shift happening, sunscreen is now among the top three most-searched beauty categories on Nykaa, indicating growing curiosity but also a gap in daily SPF adoption. With Supergoop!’s innovative, skincare-first formulations, we aim to turn sun protection from an afterthought into a seamless and daily habit. This launch is not just about introducing a cult-favorite brand, it’s about redefining how India perceives SPF. As Supergoop!’s exclusive partner in India, we are excited for our consumers to try these globally loved products that provide next-generation sun protection that are effective and effortless.”



“20 years ago, I launched Supergoop! to change the way the world thinks about sunscreen and I am super excited to partner with Nykaa to bring this mission to India, a land of heritage and energy! Our feel-good, game-changing daily SPF formulas are clean, efficacious, and created with UV-protecting ingredients - perfect for both city and country living. Our brand is about empowering consumers to enjoy the sun confidently with protected and nourished skin. We hope everyone will join this revolution to make UV protection an instinctive daily habit and create a brighter, healthier future together.” said Holly Thaggard, founder of Supergoop!

Supergoop! has launched a range of sun protection products in India via Nykaa. The lineup includes glowscreen, unseen sunscreen, mineral mattescreen, and PLAY everyday lotion, along with portable options like glow stick, sunscreen spray, and (re)setting 100% mineral powder. The products are designed to suit various preferences and skin types.