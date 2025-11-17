SuperYou aims to become a Rs 1,000 crore brand in three years

With a presence in more than 4,500 modern trade and general stores across metro and Tier II cities, alongside strong traction on quick-commerce apps and its own D2C site, protein snack brand SuperYou says it has crossed Rs 150 crore in annual recurring revenue as it completes its first year of operations this November.

SuperYou entered the market with Protein Wafers and has since expanded into Multigrain Chips, Fermented Yeast Protein Powders and, most recently, Mini Protein Wafers. The company says its goal is to bring a sense of fun to functional protein by using accessible formats and a fresh approach to how protein is framed for consumers.

Co-owned by Nikunj Biyani and Ranveer Singh, the brand now aims to grow into a Rs 1,000 crore business within the next two to three years. It has invested about Rs 40 to 50 crore in research and development to scale its innovation pipeline and strengthen its position in the category.

“In India, where nearly 70% of the population is protein deficient, our mission has been to make protein exciting, approachable and a part of daily life, not just gym life,” said Nikunj Biyani, co-founder of SuperYou.

“Every innovation we have launched comes from deep listening to consumers, understanding their needs and building products that reflect their lifestyle. The growth we have seen reaffirms that India is ready to snack smarter.”

Ranveer Singh, co-founder of SuperYou, said, “Because we believe in protein for everyone. From protein snacks to powders, our mission is simple: purposeful, tasty options that fit into your daily life and help celebrate your progress. After one year, this feels like just the start. We are building a movement for the best version of you.”