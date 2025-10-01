SuperYou introduces bite-sized protein wafers for smarter snacking

SuperYou, a snack brand, has introduced SuperYou Protein Wafer Minis, a smaller take on its successful protein wafers. The new bite-sized variant positions itself as a smarter alternative to traditional chocolates, combining health and indulgence in a portable format.

Available in Mango, Cookies & Cream, and Choco Hazelnut, the Minis are designed to make everyday snacking more convenient and enjoyable.The launch comes as India’s snacking market shifts away from calorie-dense, fried foods toward functional, better-for-you options. Protein snacking and on-the-go convenience are emerging as strong drivers in the ₹42,000 crore industry.

Consumers are increasingly seeking smaller, snackable formats that allow them to enjoy protein without compromising on taste. The 20g Minis were created in response to this trend, offering a portable, indulgent option that fits evolving lifestyles while adding an element of fun to functional snacking.

Nikunj Biyani, Co-founder, SuperYou, said, "At SuperYou, we’ve always believed protein doesn’t have to be boring. Our protein wafers became such a go-to snack, and with Minis, we’re just taking that idea a step further. It’s a new format that brings indulgence, health, and convenience together in one pocket-sized treat - proving that nutrition can come in small, joyful bites!"

Ranveer Singh, co-founder and Bollywood star, added, "Snacking is such a big part of our culture, and honestly, who doesn’t love a light, crunchy, chocolatey wafer? Now imagine these incredible new flavours with a protein hit, but in a smaller bite-sized format. For us, this launch is opening a new snacking moment, and bringing us closer to our vision of making protein just as exciting for everyone!"

Each SuperYou Protein Wafer Mini delivers 5g of protein in under 100 calories and is made with ingredients such as atta, jowar, and a blend of fermented yeast protein, with no added sugar or palm oil.

SuperYou Protein Wafer Minis are available on the SuperYou website, major delivery platforms including Amazon, Flipkart, Blinkit, Instamart, and Zepto, and in select modern and general trade stores across the top ten cities in India.