"Sustainability over momentary success": Hyundai's Tarun Garg on 24 year long association with Shah Rukh

“As far as India is concerned, the actor is the most visible and trusted face, and that says a lot about the value that he brings to Hyundai. When Hyundai started its association with SRK, it wanted to cut through a spectrum of demographics, in terms of age, income and regions. It wanted to be seen as a family car, and the actor has remained very constant as the face of a family man through his personal and professional ups and downs.”